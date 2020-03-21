UrduPoint.com
16 Restaurants Owners Arrested Over Violating Law In Kohat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 07:28 PM

As many as16 restaurant owners were arrested on Saturday over violating law in a joint crackdown operation of district administration and police

An official of district administration said the crackdown operation was carried out jointly by AAC Tahir Ali, Sho Fayaz Khan of Kohat city and SHO KDA.

During the operation sixteen restaurant owners were found involved in practices contrary to the orders issued by DC Kohat Rana Abdur Rehman. All of them were arrested.

The DC Kohat had issued orders regarding home delivery or packaging of food from restaurants and fast food shops to their customers and they were not allowed to serve food inside restaurants to avoid gatherings for probable spread of coronavirus.

