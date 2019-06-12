16 rural women entrepreneurs complete e-Marketing training

As many as 16 rural women entrepreneurs haD successfully completed a 10-day training on E-Marketing through the use of social media

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :As many as 16 rural women entrepreneurs haD successfully completed a 10-day training on E-Marketing through the use of social media

In this regard, a certification ceremony was held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the supervision of UN-WOMEN on Wednesday.

The ceremony was organized as an activity of UN-WOMEN supported 'Women Entrepreneurship and Gender Responsive procurement' being implemented in Sialkot.

SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar presided over the event.

On the occasion, the officials concerned of the UN-WOMEN announced their full support for these women, living in Sialkot rural areas, enabling them to be self-reliant in economic and social disciplines of life.

The participants were told that women running their enterprises in rural areas of Sialkot were being badly ignored in local social and economical development.

In Sialkot, as many as 52 rural women entrepreneurs have recently established their small businesses with active financial support of UN-WOMEN and now they were successfully running these businesses here as well.

The UN-WOMEN organized the training on E-Marketing to those 16 rural female entrepreneurs who had attained education upto intermediate level.