UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 Sahoolat Bazaars Being Set Up In Multan Division

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 09:30 AM

16 Sahoolat bazaars being set up in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab government has decided to take practical steps to control inflation mafia as 16 'Sahoolat (facilitation) bazaars are being set up across the Multan division.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that all edible items will be available to masses on cheaper rates and in extra quantity at these bazaars.

The Sahoolat bazaars which were being set up in Multan division included six in Multan, three in Vehari, three in Lodhran and four in Khanewal district.

Javed Akhtar said that there will be no compromise on quality of commodities.

Commissioner ordered implementation on corona SOPs at these bazaars at all cost.

He directed price control magistrates to adopt zero tolerance policy against hoarding and profiteering and sent commission mafia involved in scarcity of edible items to jail.

He asked district officials to take all initiatives to provide relief to masses at bazaars.

He directed district officials to monitor the auction process into the markets.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Jail Price Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree Humanitarian Ceasefire F ..

9 hours ago

UN chief calls for solidarity with world's poor in ..

10 hours ago

'I'm disgusted with Nawaz Sharif's past': Aitzaz A ..

10 hours ago

Opposition demonstrated undemocratic attitude: Faw ..

10 hours ago

Anti-Trump women's rallies draw thousands

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.