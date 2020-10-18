16 Sahoolat bazaars being set up in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab government has decided to take practical steps to control inflation mafia as 16 'Sahoolat (facilitation) bazaars are being set up across the Multan division.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that all edible items will be available to masses on cheaper rates and in extra quantity at these bazaars.

The Sahoolat bazaars which were being set up in Multan division included six in Multan, three in Vehari, three in Lodhran and four in Khanewal district.

Javed Akhtar said that there will be no compromise on quality of commodities.

Commissioner ordered implementation on corona SOPs at these bazaars at all cost.

He directed price control magistrates to adopt zero tolerance policy against hoarding and profiteering and sent commission mafia involved in scarcity of edible items to jail.

He asked district officials to take all initiatives to provide relief to masses at bazaars.

He directed district officials to monitor the auction process into the markets.

APP /sak