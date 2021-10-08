16 shopkeepers booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The district police registered cases against 16 shopkeepers for selling meat and vegetables at higher rates than the officially-fixed price and violating the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to a spokesperson, kotwali, Hajipura and Muradpur police, on the reports of special magistrates, conducted raids and booked 16 shopkeepers over overcharging. Those booked included Ahmed Tariq, Aalam, Salman Akbar, Qaiser, Umair, Kashif, Ali Afzal, Umair, Faizan, Salman. Arfan, Nadeem, Usman, Ali Hussain, Afzal, Shabbir and others.