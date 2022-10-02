16 shopkeepers booked over poor anti-dengue steps

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Sixteen shopkeepers were booked on the charge of adopting poor anti-dengue measures at Jhang Road.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that teams of district program for anti-epidemic checked various spots at Jhang Road near Children Hospital and found stagnant water at 16 shops.

The teams conducted fogging and got cases registered against the shopkeepers.