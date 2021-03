16 shopkeepers booked over SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :-:Assistant Commissioner Daska Bilal-bin-Abdul Hafeez paid a surprise visit to Daska city and got registered cases against 16 shopkeepers over violation of corona-related standard operating procedures (SPOs).

Cases were registered against Muhammad Sharif, Niaz, Naseer Ahmed, Tahir Javed, Abdul Rehman, Abdul Jabbar, Sheikh Ahmed, Kashif, Farar Ahmed, Sheraz, Rana Waqas, Ali Raza, Kashif, Auragzaib, Sohail, Ijaz, etc.

The assistant commissioner said that strict action would be taken against the corona SOPs violators.

