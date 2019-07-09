16 shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Mianwali

(@FahadShabbir)

Price control Magistrates imposed fine on shopkeepers for overcharging and selling sub-standard commodities

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Price control Magistrates imposed fine on shopkeepers for overcharging and selling sub-standard commodities.

According to official sources on Tuesday, in a campaign against profiteers, selling sub- standard commodities and not displaying price lists at shops, special price control Magistrates Elahi Bukhsh, Tariq Mehmood Khan, Kaleem Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Riaz and Shazia Semaab conducted raids at different shops in their respective Tehsils and imposed fined Rs. 24,000 on 16 shopkeepers.