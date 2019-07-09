UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging In Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:23 PM

16 shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Mianwali

Price control Magistrates imposed fine on shopkeepers for overcharging and selling sub-standard commodities

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Price control Magistrates imposed fine on shopkeepers for overcharging and selling sub-standard commodities.

According to official sources on Tuesday, in a campaign against profiteers, selling sub- standard commodities and not displaying price lists at shops, special price control Magistrates Elahi Bukhsh, Tariq Mehmood Khan, Kaleem Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Riaz and Shazia Semaab conducted raids at different shops in their respective Tehsils and imposed fined Rs. 24,000 on 16 shopkeepers.

Related Topics

Fine Price

Recent Stories

PTI's parliamentarian recalls Mohtarma Fatima Jinn ..

1 minute ago

Former Argentine President de la Rua Dies at Age o ..

3 minutes ago

France returns back smuggled artifacts to Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago

China creates 10 pilot national parks

3 minutes ago

France, UK, Germany, EU Concerned Over Iran's Uran ..

3 minutes ago

Zardari, Nawaz spent Rs 3.26 b on lavish foreign t ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.