16 Shopkeepers Fined Over Violations

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2022 | 08:39 PM

District administration fined 16 shopkeepers over violations of government order regarding closing time of 9 pm on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :District administration fined 16 shopkeepers over violations of government order regarding closing time of 9 pm on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar, the Assistant Commissioner Jameel Haider visited different markets and found sixteen shopkeepers involved in violating government order by continuing business after 9 pm.

The officer arrested the violators and later, releases them by imposing fine on them. He warned shopkeepers to follow government instructions otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

Speaking on the occasion, Jameel Haider said that the deputy commissioner has directed to ensure implementation of orders and all markets would be closed by 9 am. He said that not only FIRs would be registered against violators but their shops would also be sealed without any discrimination.

