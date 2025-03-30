16 Shopkeepers Fined Rs. 2,46,000 For Violations
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari, assistant commissioner and price magistrates, during a crackdown in Sialkot city, arrested three profiteers, imposed fine amounting to Rs.
246,000 on 16 shopkeepers of chicken, meat, vegetables and grocery, and issued warning to 43 shopkeepers.
The ADC General said shopkeepers could not be allowed to act arbitrarily in the last days of Ramazan. To ensure provision of food items at fixed prices is top priority of the administration, he added.
