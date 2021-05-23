16 shopkeepers held for violating of COVID-19 SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Muzaffargarh police on Sunday arrested sixteen shopkeepers on violation of COVID-19 standard operating procedure (SOP's) at Khangarh.

According to police sources, the shopkeepers were found opening their shops contrary to instructions of the government.

The arrested farmers are identified as Muhammad Waqas, Usman Shabbir, Jameel, Imran, Mudassar Ansari, Muneeb ur Rehmaan, Muhammad Taimur, Naumaan Ali, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Ali, Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Qaisar, Khawaja Abu Bakar, Muhammad Faisal, Javed Sial and Ghulam Murtaza.

SHO Khangarh Kamran Saif stated that strict action would be taken against the persons for violation of COVID SOPs.

He said that he would reject all sorts of external pressure in this regard.