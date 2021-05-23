UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 Shopkeepers Held For Violating Of COVID-19 SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 02:40 PM

16 shopkeepers held for violating of COVID-19 SOPs

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Muzaffargarh police on Sunday arrested sixteen shopkeepers on violation of COVID-19 standard operating procedure (SOP's) at Khangarh.

According to police sources, the shopkeepers were found opening their shops contrary to instructions of the government.

The arrested farmers are identified as Muhammad Waqas, Usman Shabbir, Jameel, Imran, Mudassar Ansari, Muneeb ur Rehmaan, Muhammad Taimur, Naumaan Ali, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Ali, Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Qaisar, Khawaja Abu Bakar, Muhammad Faisal, Javed Sial and Ghulam Murtaza.

SHO Khangarh Kamran Saif stated that strict action would be taken against the persons for violation of COVID SOPs.

He said that he would reject all sorts of external pressure in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Muzaffargarh Khangarh Muhammad Ali Waseem Abbas Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Finance Ministry, Dubai SME to further support ent ..

46 minutes ago

Arada awards AED180 million contract to build &#03 ..

2 hours ago

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

UAE announces offer to host COP 28

3 hours ago

India reports 240,842 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

US removes UAE from US Intellectual Property Prote ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.