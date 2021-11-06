UrduPoint.com

16 Shops Sealed, 32 Cases Registered Over Sugar Hoarding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 05:14 PM

16 shops sealed, 32 cases registered over sugar hoarding

A meeting, chaired by Okara Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali, was informed on Saturday that 16 shops were sealed, 32 cases were registered and Rs 163,560 fine was imposed on hoarders during the first week of November

OKARA, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting, chaired by Okara Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali, was informed on Saturday that 16 shops were sealed, 32 cases were registered and Rs 163,560 fine was imposed on hoarders during the first week of November.

The Dc told the participants that reasonable profit was a right of traders, but the sale of sugar as well as other essential commodities at exorbitant prices would not be tolerated at all.

He said that price control magistrates should take action against sugar hoarders and elements involved in black marketing without any discrimination.

He was chairing a review meeting of stocks of sugar and other essential commodities in the district.

The meeting was informed that in the first week of the current month, the price control magistrates sealed 16 shops, got registered 32 cases against hoarders and imposed Rs 163,560 fine on hoarders.

In Okara, nine cases were registered, six shops sealed and Rs 20,000 fine was imposed on them.

In Renala Khurd, 18 cases were registered, six shops were sealed and Rs 41,000 fine was imposed on hoarders.

In Depalpur, 18 cases were registered, three shops were sealed and a total fine of Rs 102,500 was imposed on them.

The DC directed the assistant commissioners (ACs) to ensure sale of sugar at Rs 90 per kg in their respective tehsils.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Saba Asghar Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hassnain Khalid Sanpal, assistant commissioners, System Network Administrator Hassan Farooq Wattoo, District Officer Industry and Mayor Khalid Javed Bhatti and other officers concerned.

Related Topics

Fine Sale Okara Price Depalpur Renala Khurd Muhammad Ali November Stocks All Industry

Recent Stories

Ten Killed, Seven Injured in Fire in Indian Hospit ..

Ten Killed, Seven Injured in Fire in Indian Hospital Treating COVID Patients - R ..

2 minutes ago
 12-day long anti-measles, Rubella vaccination camp ..

12-day long anti-measles, Rubella vaccination campaign in D.I. Khan

2 minutes ago
 61 power pilferers nabbed in a day

61 power pilferers nabbed in a day

2 minutes ago
 West Indies set the target of 158 for Australia to ..

West Indies set the target of 158 for Australia to chase

23 minutes ago
 Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Prospec ..

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Prospects of Nuclear Talks' Resumptio ..

23 minutes ago
 751 transporters fined on overloading in previous ..

751 transporters fined on overloading in previous month

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.