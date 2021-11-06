16 shops sealed, 32 cases registered over sugar hoarding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting, chaired by Okara Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali, was informed on Saturday that 16 shops were sealed, 32 cases were registered and Rs 163,560 fine was imposed on hoarders during the first week of November.

The Dc told the participants that reasonable profit was a right of traders, but the sale of sugar as well as other essential commodities at exorbitant prices would not be tolerated at all.

He said that price control magistrates should take action against sugar hoarders and elements involved in black marketing without any discrimination.

He was chairing a review meeting of stocks of sugar and other essential commodities in the district.

The meeting was informed that in the first week of the current month, the price control magistrates sealed 16 shops, got registered 32 cases against hoarders and imposed Rs 163,560 fine on hoarders.

In Okara, nine cases were registered, six shops sealed and Rs 20,000 fine was imposed on them.

In Renala Khurd, 18 cases were registered, six shops were sealed and Rs 41,000 fine was imposed on hoarders.

In Depalpur, 18 cases were registered, three shops were sealed and a total fine of Rs 102,500 was imposed on them.

The DC directed the assistant commissioners (ACs) to ensure sale of sugar at Rs 90 per kg in their respective tehsils.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Saba Asghar Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hassnain Khalid Sanpal, assistant commissioners, System Network Administrator Hassan Farooq Wattoo, District Officer Industry and Mayor Khalid Javed Bhatti and other officers concerned.