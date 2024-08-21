16 Shops Sealed For Decanting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The civil defence department sealed 16 shops over illegal decanting in various parts of the city on Wednesday.
According to official sources, cases were also registered against six shopkeepers for running gas decanting business.
The machinery from 7 shops was confiscated while challans against 9 retailers were sent to the court.
