16 shops sealed over violation of SOPs in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration Sukkur sealed 16 shops in different areas of city overt violating coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday.

Deputy commissioner Sukkir Rana Adeel Taswar also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.