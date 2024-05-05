16 stolen motorcycles recovered in successful operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 16 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

Police have also recovered weapons used in crime.

According to police spokesman, New Town Police held two members gang lifting motorcycles who were identified as Amir and Nizarat Hussain.

New Town police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

SP Rawal commended police team and said the accused will be presented in the court with solid evidence and will be punished.

He emphasized that the law enforcement is committed to ensuring the safety of citizens' valuable assets.

He reiterated that those who engage in criminal activities such as vehicle theft will be held accountable and cannot escape from law.