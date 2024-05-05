16 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered In Successful Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 16 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
Police have also recovered weapons used in crime.
According to police spokesman, New Town Police held two members gang lifting motorcycles who were identified as Amir and Nizarat Hussain.
New Town police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.
SP Rawal commended police team and said the accused will be presented in the court with solid evidence and will be punished.
He emphasized that the law enforcement is committed to ensuring the safety of citizens' valuable assets.
He reiterated that those who engage in criminal activities such as vehicle theft will be held accountable and cannot escape from law.
Recent Stories
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police launch massive search operations4 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars, leaders unify behind ‘Code of Conduct for Pilgrims’14 minutes ago
-
LGH launches new Department of Nutrition14 minutes ago
-
CAP's 16th celebrations : pride for organizers24 minutes ago
-
Vehicle theft gang busted, six stolen vehicles recovered33 minutes ago
-
Wheat Crisis: JI holds rally to support farmers34 minutes ago
-
PMLN delegation calls on Amir Muqam34 minutes ago
-
PKI announces protest march towards Lahore on May 1054 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan lauds successful operations against miscreants54 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail to sworn in as Governor Balochistan tomorrow1 hour ago
-
Crackdown against fake pesticides continues across province: Minister1 hour ago
-
HRCP expresses concern over journalist's killing in Balochistan1 hour ago