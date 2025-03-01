16 stolen motorcycles recovered, thief arrested

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Organized Crime Unit Mahmudul Hassan is leading a series of operations against criminal elements. Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Nasrullah Khan, along with a team, arrested a motorcycle thief and 16 stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

Further investigation is underway from the accused and more important revelations were expected.