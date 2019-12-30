16 suspects arrested, 540 kgs charas recovered in Karachi

The district Korangi police have arrested one drug peddler among 16 suspects and recovered over 540 kilograms Charas and weapons in its jurisdiction during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The district Korangi police have arrested one drug peddler among 16 suspects and recovered over 540 kilograms Charas and weapons in its jurisdiction during the last 24 hours.

The police have recovered two T.

T pistols along with five live rounds, one allegedly stolen motorcycle, around 540 grams Charas, four bottles of liquor and 15 kilograms of Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco) from the accused, said a spokes person of SSPKorangi police on Monday.