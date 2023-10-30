Open Menu

16 Suspects Arrested In Dir Upper

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The Dir Upper Police have initiated indiscriminate actions against criminal elements, resulting in the arrest of 16 suspects, absconder criminals and drug dealers.

In a statement issued on Monday, the District Police Officer said that the protection of the lives, property, dignity and peace and security of the public was our top priority.

According to the details, over the past 24 hours, the Dir Upper Police arrested 16 suspects and conducted various search and strike operations at different locations against criminal elements. Furthermore, under the National Action Plan, various locations were checked and suspected individuals were apprehended.

The Warai Police Station filed a case under the Narcotics Act against a drug dealer, arresting them for possessing drugs, including chars and registering a case against the suspect.

