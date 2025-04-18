16 suspects arrested in police crackdown

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Police have arrested 16 suspects and recovered narcotics, illegal weapons, and liquor during multiple operations conducted across the district.

According to police spokesperson, the operations were carried out under the supervision of DSP Kharian Circle, Chaudhry Shahid Mahmood.

SHO Guliyana Police Station, Muhammad Anwar Sarla, along with his team, apprehended seven suspects identified as Ammar Asghar, Sunil Hussain, Faseer Ali, Usman Shehzad, Goga, Ehsanullah, and Muhammad Ahmad.

The police seized over one kilogram of heroin, a quantity of hashish, and several 30-bore pistols from their possession.

In a separate operation, SHO Dinga Police Station, Fahad-ur-Rehman, with ASI Rana Kamran, arrested four individuals Muhammad Murtaza, Qamar Abbas, Farman Ali, and Mureed Hussain recovering over one kilogram of hashish, a 30-bore pistol, and 10 liters of liquor.

Meanwhile, SHO Kakrali Police Station, Akhtar Mehmood, arrested four more suspects and recovered two 12-bore rifles and 30-bore pistols. Additionally, SHO Kharian Sadar Police Station Inspector Liaqat Hussain apprehended Saqlain Fayyaz with 10 liters of liquor. Separate cases have been registered against all suspects. Investigations are underway.