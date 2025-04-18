Open Menu

16 Suspects Arrested In Police Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM

16 suspects arrested in police crackdown

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Police have arrested 16 suspects and recovered narcotics, illegal weapons, and liquor during multiple operations conducted across the district.

According to police spokesperson, the operations were carried out under the supervision of DSP Kharian Circle, Chaudhry Shahid Mahmood.

SHO Guliyana Police Station, Muhammad Anwar Sarla, along with his team, apprehended seven suspects identified as Ammar Asghar, Sunil Hussain, Faseer Ali, Usman Shehzad, Goga, Ehsanullah, and Muhammad Ahmad.

The police seized over one kilogram of heroin, a quantity of hashish, and several 30-bore pistols from their possession.

In a separate operation, SHO Dinga Police Station, Fahad-ur-Rehman, with ASI Rana Kamran, arrested four individuals Muhammad Murtaza, Qamar Abbas, Farman Ali, and Mureed Hussain recovering over one kilogram of hashish, a 30-bore pistol, and 10 liters of liquor.

Meanwhile, SHO Kakrali Police Station, Akhtar Mehmood, arrested four more suspects and recovered two 12-bore rifles and 30-bore pistols. Additionally, SHO Kharian Sadar Police Station Inspector Liaqat Hussain apprehended Saqlain Fayyaz with 10 liters of liquor. Separate cases have been registered against all suspects. Investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

2 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

3 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

3 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

5 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

5 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

5 hours ago
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

9 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

16 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

17 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan