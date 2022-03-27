16 suspects arrested, weapons recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Police on Sunday have arrested 16 suspects and recovered weapons including rifle and pistols from their possession from areas lying within different police stations of the district.

According to the spokesman for Bahawalpur police, during routine checking, the police recovered weapons from the possession of 16 suspects identified as Khizar, Majid, Sajid, Abid, Yaqoob, Mahboob, Asif, Makhan, Rafeeq, Zahid, Riaz, Ahmad, Waheed, Badar, Munir and Nadeem.

The police arrested all of the accused and recovered 11 pistols, two repeaters and one rifle from their possession. The police have lodged cases against the accused and started investigation. Further probe was underway.