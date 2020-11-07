16 suspects held during search operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police along with other law enforcement agencies conducted a search operation in the jurisdiction of Shams colony police station and arrested 16 suspects.

A police statement issued here on on Saturday said around 410 persons were checked through screening of five hotels and 35 shops and added that 16 suspects were shifted to police station for interrogation.

Deputy Inspector General (Operations), Waqar Ud din Syed said purpose of these search operations were to heighten the security of Federal capital and to curb crime ratio.

He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He emphasized that it is collective responsibility of every person to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police in case of observing any mysterious activity.

"Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be left unturned in the regard", the police official said.