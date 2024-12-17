16 Terrorists Arrested In CTD Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday arrested 16 terrorists in intelligence-based operations.
According to the CTD spokesperson, in view of the concerns of terrorism, CTD conducted 118 intelligence-based operations in different cities of Punjab, during which 16 terrorists were arrested. The operations were carried out in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Toba Tek Singh, Rahim Yar Khan, Chiniot and Vehari.
The spokesperson said that a dangerous terrorist of Fitna-Al-Khawrij, Omar, was arrested from Lahore along with arms and explosives. The terrorist belongs to North Waziristan.
He said that explosives, an IED bomb, 3 detonators, 12 feet of safety fuse wire, pamphlets and cash were recovered from the terrorists. The terrorists were identified as Tufail, Siddique, Shabbir-ul-Haq, Muhammad Ibrahim, Abdul Rashid, Omar, Saddam Hussain, Waqar Murtaza and Adnan etc.
According to the officials, the terrorists wanted to spread fear and panic among the public by carrying out operations at various locations. During 4,480 combing operations this week, 431 suspects were arrested. The CTD is pursuing the goal of a safe Punjab and is determined to uprooting the scourge of terrorism, it added.
