16 tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 16 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district during previous week ending on June 26.

According to the report issued by the focal person, 1332 tests were performed during the week, of them 16 cases were reported as positive with 1.

20 percent positivity rate.

While sharing report, Dr Imdad Chana informed that total 1214 new COVID-19 cases were reported as positive across the province 8ncluding Karachi with 6.21 percent positivity rate during week from June 20 to 26.