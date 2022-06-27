UrduPoint.com

16 Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 10:20 PM

16 tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 16 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district during previous week ending on June 26.

According to the report issued by the focal person, 1332 tests were performed during the week, of them 16 cases were reported as positive with 1.

20 percent positivity rate.

While sharing report, Dr Imdad Chana informed that total 1214 new COVID-19 cases were reported as positive across the province 8ncluding Karachi with 6.21 percent positivity rate during week from June 20 to 26.

Related Topics

Karachi June From

Recent Stories

Thal Express stop restored at Daera Din Panah

Thal Express stop restored at Daera Din Panah

1 hour ago
 Three more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisala ..

Three more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 hour ago
 Improvements in model bazaars reviewed

Improvements in model bazaars reviewed

1 hour ago
 LCCI for bringing non-taxpayers into tax net

LCCI for bringing non-taxpayers into tax net

1 hour ago
 JUI delegation meets CM Punjab

JUI delegation meets CM Punjab

1 hour ago
 Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of count ..

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.