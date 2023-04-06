Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

16 Traders Fined For Overcharging In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 09:52 PM

16 traders fined for overcharging in Hyderabad

The district administration of Hyderabad in the day long price control exercise, led by the Assistant Commissioners of the respective talukas, on Thursday, imposed Rs 68,800 fine on 16 traders, a day after slapping Rs568,000 penalties

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration of Hyderabad in the day long price control exercise, led by the Assistant Commissioners of the respective talukas, on Thursday, imposed Rs 68,800 fine on 16 traders, a day after slapping Rs568,000 penalties.

According to details, the traders were penalized for charging higher rates from the customers during the holy month of Ramazan.

The largest amount of fine, Rs51,000 was imposed on 4 traders by the AC Latifabad Shaista Munawar Jabeen and her team.

The AC City taluka Ahmed Murtaza and his team slapped Rs5,000, AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro Rs6,000 and AC Hyderabad taluka Hataf Siyal Rs2,000.

Meanwhile, the 4 Bachat Bazaars at Expo Center Noorani Basti, Bagh-e-Mustafa Ground in Latifabad unit 8, behind Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital in Qasimabad and in Tando Jam set up by the district administration continued to sell edible items at competitive prices.

Related Topics

Fine Hyderabad Price Qasimabad Tando Jam From

Recent Stories

One killed, two injured in traffic incident in Att ..

One killed, two injured in traffic incident in Attock

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Ryabkov, US Ambassador Discuss WSJ Corres ..

Russia's Ryabkov, US Ambassador Discuss WSJ Correspondent's Detention - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 UK Envoy Says Hard to Recognize Taliban Amid Ban o ..

UK Envoy Says Hard to Recognize Taliban Amid Ban on Women Working for UN

3 minutes ago
 Markets sputter as recession talk builds

Markets sputter as recession talk builds

3 minutes ago
 Tucker's debut hundred leads Ireland fightback in ..

Tucker's debut hundred leads Ireland fightback in Dhaka

3 minutes ago
 Pressure on Taliban Will Come in Various Ways Amid ..

Pressure on Taliban Will Come in Various Ways Amid Ban on Women Working for UN - ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.