16 Traffic Violators Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Police arrested 16 people on the charge of violating traffic rules in different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police said here on Monday that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Asif Siddique paid surprise visit to Rail Bazaar and witnessed that Iqbal, Allah Ditta, Zain Ullah, Fahad Sultan and Ali had blocked the road for vehicular traffic by illegally parking their vehicles and hand carts on the road.Concerned police arrested the accused and started investigation.

Similarly, the traffic police arrested eight accused including Muneeb, Maqsood, Mati Ullah, Rafiq, Sajid Ali, Bilal Asghar, Qaisar and Mubasshar Abbas from Katchery Bazaar Chowk, Bakkar Mandi Road, Ideal Bakery Chowk, Narwala Chowk, Abdullah Pur, Misaqul Mall Sargodha Road, Dhuddiwala and Susan Road on the same charges.

Meanwhile, the police nabbed three accused including Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Mobeen and Shakeel Ahmad from Allied Mor and Faisal bridge accused of rash driving.

