16 trucks of relief goods dispatched Afghan victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, a consignment of 16 trucks loaded with relief goods was dispatched to North Waziristan for Afghan victims of earthquake.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in an official communique issued here on Friday said that the relief items were included 500 tents, 500 kitchen sets, 500 hygiene sets, 500 mattress and 200 tarpaulins.

It said that all the teams of the relief department were also present in North Waziristan for the help and assistance of earthquake victims.