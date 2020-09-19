16 two-wheelers recovered with arrest of four

The Golra Police on Saturday claimed to arrest four members of a bike lifter gang and recovered 16 two-wheelers from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Golra Police on Saturday claimed to arrest four members of a bike lifter gang and recovered 16 two-wheelers from their possession.

According to police spokesman, the suspects had rented a basement near Chungi No 26, where they used to tamper stolen motorcycles and later sell them to different people in twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Superintendent of Police (Saddar -Zone) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a special team under supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Khalid Mehmood Awan including Station House Officer (Golra) Inspector Shams-Ul-Akber, Assistant Sub-Inspector Noor Kula with others and given the task to tighten noose around those involved in motorcycle theft.

The team successfully nabbed the accused identified as Waqar s/o Farooq Akhtar resident of Mara Akoo Islamabad, Sajjad s/o Abdul Khalilq resident of sector H-13 Islamabad, Attiq s/o Muhammad Shafique and Shafique s/o Sultan resident of Chungi No 26 Islamabad.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of motorbike lifting in various areas of the twin cities. Cases have been registered against the arrested and further investigation was underway, the spokesman added.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the team and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.