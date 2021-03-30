16 vehicles impounded over corona SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The regional transport authority impounded 16 public transport vehicles over violation of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the authority also issued challans to 31 vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 70,500 on transporters.

Secretary RTA Zamir Hussain warned the transporters to strictly implement the SOPs during travel.