16 vehicles impounded over illegal LPG cylinder use

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :District administration launched crackdown against commercial vehicles with illegal LPG cylinders and impounded 16 vehicles.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin raided at general bus stand and Vehari chowk and challaned 11 vehicles by also caught 11 violators for using illegal cylinders.

Secretary RTA said that 115 cases were got registered and 58 commercial vehicles were impounded during last ten days.

Likewise, the 90 vehicles were challaned and 113 vehicle drivers and owners also caught.

He said that there would be given no permission to use illegal LPG as fuel.