16 Water Filtration Plants To Be Made Operational In Nov: DC

Published October 23, 2022



KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Iftekhar Sherazi said that 16 water filtration plants would be made operational in the next month at Kabirwala for public facilitation.

During his visit to different ongoing development projects to review progress on Sunday, the DC said that the development projects of public facilitation were being completed with rapid pace in the district.

He said that installation of 232 street lights at Kabirwala, construction of park, library and roads were continued in the district. He said more development projects would be initiated in the next month across the district.

He reviewed progress on the ongoing development projects and directed officers concerned to ensure good quality material in the projects, adding the strict action would be taken over negligence under zero tolerance policy.

