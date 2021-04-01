16 wedding participants arrested in Kasur

KASUR, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :City police Pattoki arrested 16 participants of a wedding ceremony on the charge of violating corona SOPs,aerial firing in Insaaf city housing scheme.

Police said here on Thursday that on getting information, the team conducted raid at a wedding ceremony of Khalil Ahmed and found that the participants resorted to jubilant firing,violated corona SOPs and showering flowers petals from air plane to welcome guests.

Police arrested 16 participants including--Ali Raza, Muhammad Kashif, Ahmed Raza and others and recovered a rifle 344 bore,repeater gun 12 bore,pistol 30 bore and a number of bullets from their possession.

A case was registered while further investigation was underway.