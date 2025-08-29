Open Menu

16 Women Drug Peddlers Among 283 Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 04:50 PM

16 women drug peddlers among 283 arrested

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Layyah district police have arrested 283 alleged criminals involved in illicit business of narcotics including 16 female drug-peddlers in August 2025 so far.

A police spokesman said on Friday that over 304kg narcotics substances including hashish, heroin and others, valuing Rs 21.

5 million, were recovered during the period.

Moreover, police also dismantled distilleries and recovered relevant equipment, total 3,493 in number, during the ongoing month.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that narcotics dealers and traffickers deserve no leniency and pledged to save the young generation from the menace through ceaseless operations against the criminals.

APP/shn

