16 Workers Injured In Accident In Faisalabad

16 workers injured in accident in Faisalabad

Sixteen workers including 15 females were injured in an accident in the area of Khurarianwala police on Saturday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Sixteen workers including 15 females were injured in an accident in the area of Khurarianwala police on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman, a bus was carrying the workers of a local mill when it collided with a vehicle (dumper) near Khurarianwala Chowk.

As a result, bus driver Abrar Hussain and workers -- Jahan Ara, Bania, Sabah, Gulshan, Shehnaz, Farrukh, Saadia, Ayesha, Sidra, Nabeela, Sidra, Uzma, Saba, Parveen and Rohi received injuries.

Rescue 112 shifted the injured to Allied Hospital.

