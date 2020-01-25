16 workers injured in accident in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Sixteen workers including 15 females were injured in an accident in the area of Khurarianwala police on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman, a bus was carrying the workers of a local mill when it collided with a vehicle (dumper) near Khurarianwala Chowk.

As a result, bus driver Abrar Hussain and workers -- Jahan Ara, Bania, Sabah, Gulshan, Shehnaz, Farrukh, Saadia, Ayesha, Sidra, Nabeela, Sidra, Uzma, Saba, Parveen and Rohi received injuries.

Rescue 112 shifted the injured to Allied Hospital.