16 Workers Injured In Accident In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 02:55 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Sixteen workers including 15 females were injured in an accident in the area of Khurarianwala police on Saturday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman, a bus was carrying the workers of a local mill when it collided with a vehicle (dumper) near Khurarianwala Chowk.
As a result, bus driver Abrar Hussain and workers -- Jahan Ara, Bania, Sabah, Gulshan, Shehnaz, Farrukh, Saadia, Ayesha, Sidra, Nabeela, Sidra, Uzma, Saba, Parveen and Rohi received injuries.
Rescue 112 shifted the injured to Allied Hospital.