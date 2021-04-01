16-year-old body found

KASUR, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :A body of a youth was found hanging from a tree here in Green Kot,Mustafaabad.

Police said on Thursday that Tariq r/o Shama Abad,Green Kot reported police that his 16-year-old nephew Muhammad Zeeshan was killed by some unidentified man and hanged his body from a tree.

Police reached the spot,took the body into custody and shifted to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

The reason behind the murder could not be ascertained yet.

A case was registered while further investigation was underway.