16-year-old Body Found
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:20 AM
KASUR, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :A body of a youth was found hanging from a tree here in Green Kot,Mustafaabad.
Police said on Thursday that Tariq r/o Shama Abad,Green Kot reported police that his 16-year-old nephew Muhammad Zeeshan was killed by some unidentified man and hanged his body from a tree.
Police reached the spot,took the body into custody and shifted to DHQ hospital for autopsy.
The reason behind the murder could not be ascertained yet.
A case was registered while further investigation was underway.