UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16-year-old Body Found

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:20 AM

16-year-old body found

KASUR, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :A body of a youth was found hanging from a tree here in Green Kot,Mustafaabad.

Police said on Thursday that Tariq r/o Shama Abad,Green Kot reported police that his 16-year-old nephew Muhammad Zeeshan was killed by some unidentified man and hanged his body from a tree.

Police reached the spot,took the body into custody and shifted to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

The reason behind the murder could not be ascertained yet.

A case was registered while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Murder Police Man From

Recent Stories

The significant role of Pakistan Army in peace and ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Swiss Presi ..

21 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 128.54 million

21 minutes ago

UAE Press: Action Plan reinforces strength of UAE ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 April 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.