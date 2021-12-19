16-year-old boy dies while crossing railway track

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :A 16-year-old boy was run over by a train while trying to cross a railway track here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident happened on Raheemabad bridge, a young boy identified as Hamdan Mehmood s/o Muhammad Mehmood Alam resident of Scheme 01, Rawalpindi was hit by train while crossing the railway track.

Consequently, Hamdan fell under the train and died on the spot.

On information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to nearby hospital forlegal formalities.