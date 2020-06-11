16-year old Haris Ahmad of Pakistan to address Global Teens Peace Summit-2020

A 16-year-old Haris Ahmad of Pakistan has been selected as speaker among 32 speakers from across the world to address Global Teens Peace Summit on June 13 and 14, 2020 under the aegis of Global Peace Institute

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :A 16-year-old Haris Ahmad of Pakistan has been selected as speaker among 32 speakers from across the world to address Global Teens Peace Summit on June 13 and 14, 2020 under the aegis of Global Peace Institute.

Global Youth and Peace Ambassador for Sports and Culture Exchange, USA Mian Absar Ali said this while talking media men during a briefing.

He said it was an honor for all of us and for Pakistan that Haris Ahmad, a promising youngster, would address the Global Peace Summit-2020.

He said Haris's selection among 32 speakers from all over the world wherein 69 other selected as attendees was an honor for Pakistan and hopefully he would highlight how to use sports and tourism as a tool to promote peace around the globe.

He said Teens Summit was not possible without the contributions and support of many sponsors. Over the past twenty years, many organizations and individuals had helped bring our international youth together, including, the Intel Foundation, Best Buy, Adobe Systems, Autodesk, MIT Media Lab, Google, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, The Museum of Science, Boston, and The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development and now initiative taken by Global Peace Institute by bringing all youth to one platform was certainly a key to achieve greater goal.

founder of Absar Welfare Foundation and YEAS Mian Absar Ali himself working as Young Leader in Sports by the United States Embassy since 2015. He was recently selected as Global Youth and Peace Ambassador in Maldives. He said Haris Ahmed was proud of Pakistan. Haris would deliver his words that how we could use tourism, sports as a tool to spread peace globally.

Beside this we were proud that our three more girls who were Absar Welfare Foundation Alumni got selected as attendee in this Global Teens Summit named as Hiba Iqbal (Pakistan), Alishba Hamim (Pakistan) and Dilshika (Sri Lanka).

He disclosed that Haris Ahmad would also represent Pakistan as proud speaker in Maldives in November this year wherein there would be gathering of youth from all over the world.

When contacted Haris Ahmad, born on January 12, 2004, said the Teens Summit was an opportunity for us to highlight the actual happenings and how the youngsters were suffered due to COVID-19. "Naturally, we are concerned first and foremost about the health and well-being of our youth, who are the real force and future builder of any nation," he said.

"We recognize that the Teens Summit is a highly anticipated event for youth around the world and, particularly, a formative event for our youth." he said adding, "It is my first appearance as speaker and would try to represent the youth of Pakistan." He said the Global Teens Peace Summit-2020 was an initiative for peace as we believed in peace and certainly wanted to prevail peace in the world in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan in particular because we, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffered a lot due to insurgency and militancy, bomb blast, target killing, attack on journalists, their families and on youth.

"In such a situation, we are living, so it is a good initiative taken to involve the youth like me and other from around the world in Peace Summit, he said.

He said youth were the future builders of their respective nations and joining youth from other countries would at least come to know our miseries and we could share to each other so that these things could be highlighted internationally to address.

"Peace is the bold, courageous and ultimate response to the notion that violence provides any viable solution for the conflicts of our world wherein war destroys and tears apart, peace builds, strengthens and restores," he added.

"We need peace on Earth because it is our home! ... We need peace on Earth so that the families at the war affected places can again live a peaceful and healthy life. We need peace on Earth so that the huge loads of money, that are spent on peace keeping missions and army can be saved and utilized for better good like quality education, healthcare.

"Countries of the world exposed to every one due to the current pandemic (COVID19) as countries spent more on weapons rather on healthcare on their people," he said.

It is good initiative to bring the youth to a platform for peace initiative because inner peace calms down the emotions, reduces stress, tension, nervousness and agitation, and leads to happiness.

He said peace and security was an essential factor of human life and vital tool for economic and social development in a country.

He said through this peace education activities surely promoted the knowledge, skills and attitudes that would help me and other my fellows from around the world to prevent the occurrence of conflict, resolve conflicts peacefully, or create social conditions conducive to peace as social justice was realized by principles of equality, responsibility, and solidarity.