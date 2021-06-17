16 years old Bakriyal city issue to be resolved soon: DC Mansehra

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr. Qasim Ali Thursday said that 16 years old Bakriyal City issue would be resolved soon.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of notables of Balakot.

The DC Mansehra said that on the directives of Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mahsood all concerned departments are working to find out the way to resolve the issue and facilitate the victims of the 2005 earthquake.

A couple of days ago Commissioner Hazara division while chairing a meeting regarding New Bakrial City ordered the concerned to make a comprehensive plan for New Bakrial City Balakot.

Riaz Khan stated that 16 years have been passed after the devastating earthquake of 8th October 2005 in Balakot which has destroyed the city areas and damaged the properties, the New Bakrial City project is still in the doldrums of the commissioner ordered to remove all hurdles of the project.

All stakeholders should immediately take action to remove hurdles in the New Bakrial City and find the solution to the delay in the project, adding Riaz Khan Mahsood said.

He also directed all concerned officers to prepare a comprehensive report before the next meeting for resolving issues and removal of the hurdles in New Bakrial City keeping in view the public sentiment.