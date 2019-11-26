UrduPoint.com
16 Years Old Boy Dies In Road Mishap In Khoi Ratta

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 03:25 PM

Khoi Ratta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) A 16 years old boy has died in road mishap near Khoi Ratta.According to media reports, a 16 year old boy Mohammad Aryan was on the way to home from college on Suzuki and he fell down from Suzuki and died on the spot.Many people including students offered funeral prayer.

