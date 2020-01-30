16 years old girl kidnapped from home at gunpoint in Mananwala

(@imziishan)

Mananwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) 16 year old girl has been kidnapped at gun point by armed persons in Mananwala.According to media reports, Muqdass Bibi came from Jhang to his Uncle Abdul Ghaffar home who is resident of Faisal town while accused Munir Ahmad, Mohammad Yousaf and Abdul Qadeer including three unknown persons entered into home by force and kidnapped girl and also took cash and jewelry from their home and fled the scene.Police registered a case on report of Abdul Ghaffar and started investigation.