UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 Years Old Girl Kidnapped From Home At Gunpoint In Mananwala

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 03:00 PM

16 years old girl kidnapped from home at gunpoint in Mananwala

16 year old girl has been kidnapped at gun point by armed persons in Mananwala.According to media reports, Muqdass Bibi came from Jhang to his Uncle Abdul Ghaffar home who is resident of Faisal town while accused Munir Ahmad, Mohammad Yousaf and Abdul Qadeer including three unknown persons entered into home by force and kidnapped girl and also took cash and jewelry from their home and fled the scene

Mananwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) 16 year old girl has been kidnapped at gun point by armed persons in Mananwala.According to media reports, Muqdass Bibi came from Jhang to his Uncle Abdul Ghaffar home who is resident of Faisal town while accused Munir Ahmad, Mohammad Yousaf and Abdul Qadeer including three unknown persons entered into home by force and kidnapped girl and also took cash and jewelry from their home and fled the scene.Police registered a case on report of Abdul Ghaffar and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Jewelry Jhang Mananwala Media From

Recent Stories

EU’s initiative to renovate old building will sa ..

1 minute ago

EU’s initiative to renovate old building will sa ..

1 minute ago

CJ Shariat court appreciates AIOU's wide education ..

1 minute ago

Scientists race to develop a vaccine

1 minute ago

Death toll rises as Coronavirus spreads to every C ..

2 minutes ago

German envoy shares amazing experience of train jo ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.