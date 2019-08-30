UrduPoint.com
16 Years Old Girl Kidnapped In Shujahabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 09:28 PM

Shujahabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Three armed people kidnapped a 16 years old girl Shaheena near Pul Khara, Shujahabad.The family members of the girl have said that gunmen kidnapped Shaheena during working in the farmlands on gun point.

The residents of the area have demanded the recovery of the abducted girl.Police have registered the case and said that kidnapping case of Shaheena has been registered in Sadar Thana and raids are conducted to retrieve the girl.

