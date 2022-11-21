UrduPoint.com

16 Youngsters Arrested For One-wheeling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police have arrested 16 stouthearted youth for doing one-wheeling on motorcycles and their vehicles were impounded in the traffic police terminal here on Monday.

Under the supervision of the Chief Traffic Office (CTO), Abbas Majeed Marwat, the officers and personnel of traffic Police launched a crackdown against one-wheeling and arrested 16 stouthearted youth. The motorcycles of such youngsters were confiscated and impounded in the terminal.

CTO Abbas Majeed Marwat has said that those doing one-wheeling do not deserve any concession and directed stern action against those involved in the dangerous activity.

He has further directed the acceleration of crackdown against such elements and taking their motorcycles into possession to take written surety from their parents that their children will not indulge in the one-wheeling in future.

He further said that one-wheeling is tantamount to put their lives in danger and hinted at taking stern legal action against such elements.

