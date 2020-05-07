UrduPoint.com
16-yr Corona Victims Laid To Rest; AC Among Four New Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 09:29 PM

16-yr corona victims laid to rest; AC among four new cases

The 16-year old corona suspect Jan Khan was laid to rest here in Gumbat area amid presence of Tehsil Municipal Administration staff and officers of Pak Army

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The 16-year old corona suspect Jan Khan was laid to rest here in Gumbat area amid presence of Tehsil Municipal Administration staff and officers of Pak Army.

The Jan Khan was suspected patient of coronavirus and was kept in isolation. He succumbed to the ailment last night and was buried by relatives during 2 p.m.

in presence of TMA Gumbat officer Infrastructure Subhan ud Din and Sub-Engineer Shehroze Khan, officers of Pakistan Army were also present there.

Meanwhile Assistant Commissioner Furqan Ashraf, Surgical Technician Muhammad Sohail, Anesthesia technician Aqib Jan, Radiology Technician Mehtab ul Hassan, and nurse Tamam Jan of District Headquarter Hospital Kohat were also infected with Corona virus during corona duty.

According to health department the total number of coronavirus cases swelled to twenty five.

