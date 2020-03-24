160 bottles liquor seized, accused arrested in Faisalabad

Civil Line police arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 160 bottles of liquor from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) : Civil Line police arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 160 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that on a tip-off, the police conducted raid and succeeded in arresting a notorious drug pusher Abid Masih red handed while pushing narcotics.

The police also recovered 160 bottles of branded liquor and cash from accused.

Further investigation was under way.