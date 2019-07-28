UrduPoint.com
160 Candidates Appear In KUBS Admission Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 160 candidates appeared in the written admission test for BS (BBA two years) of MBA (evening) program, held at the Karachi University business school (KUBS) on Sunday.

The KUBS had received 235 admission forms for the two years program, said a spokesperson of the KU.

In-charge, Directorate Admission Committee, KU, Dr Saima Akhtar and the Chairman, KUBS, Dr Muhammad Asim monitored the admission test proceedings.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi also visited the examination center and inspected the arrangements at the KUBS.

He was briefed about the registration of candidates and number of present students during the written test.

On the special instructions of Dr Khalid Iraqi security staff was deployed on the entry gates and the department to facilitate the candidates and their family members.

Dr Khalid Iraqi was informed that the KUBS, for the first time, has planned two batches for the program and initial list of the candidates, who will clear the entry test, will be uploaded on the Karachi University official website (www.uok.edu.pk) by late Sunday evening.

The final list will be uploaded on August 04, 2019 on the official website, he was told.

