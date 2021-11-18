UrduPoint.com

160 CDA Employees Get Govt Accommodation

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 06:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :At least 160 employees of Capital Development Authority (CDA) were given government accommodation in different categories through computerized balloting.

The authority had sought National and Database Registration Authority (NADRA) services to ensure transparency in the allotment process, said its spokesman on Thursday.

The government accommodations which were allotted includes 39 A type houses, 38-B type, 5-C Type, 18-D Type and 61-E type.

Incumbent CDA administrations initiatives for promotion of merit and transparency in the Authority have started to bear fruit, the spokesman added.

