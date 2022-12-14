160 gas connection disconnected for using compressor:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) vigilance teams disconnected 160 gas connections on the charge of using compressors here in the district.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday, Regional Manager SNGPL, Sajid Raza Syed said that during the ongoing crackdown,eight vigilance teams disconnected more than 160 gas connections for using compressors to increase gas pressure.

He said that the supply was being ensured to the consumers as per schedule.However,38 km long new pipelines were being laid replacing the old lines in the several areas of Sargodha city," he added.

"A control room has been set up in gas office to redress the complaints and helpline-1199 was working round the clock", he said.