1.60 kg heroin recovered concealed in Gas heater: ANF

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday apprehended a drug pusher from Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.60 kg heroin concealed in Gas heater tactfully. According to spokesman, ANF held a man Muhammad Umair resident of Charsada bearing pp-AU 2297971.

He was travelling to Riyadh on flight no EY 232 from Islamabad International Airport. During search ANF recovered 1.60 kg heroin concealed in gas appliances. Further investigation was in progress, he added.