UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1.60 Kg Heroin Recovered Concealed In Gas Heater: ANF

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:10 PM

1.60 kg heroin recovered concealed in Gas heater: ANF

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday apprehended a drug pusher from Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.60 kg heroin concealed in Gas heater tactfully. According to spokesman, ANF held a man Muhammad Umair resident of Charsada bearing pp-AU 2297971.

He was travelling to Riyadh on flight no EY 232 from Islamabad International Airport. During search ANF recovered 1.60 kg heroin concealed in gas appliances. Further investigation was in progress, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Riyadh Man Progress Gas Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

13 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.