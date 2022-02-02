160 more patients test Covid-19 positive in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :As many as160 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 32972 in Hyderabad district on Wednesday.

Out of 32972 Covid-19 cases, 29741 have so far been recovered while 630 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 2601, of them 2577 are isolated at homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1981 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 160 cases were reported as positive with 8 % positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 153626 people were received booster doses till Feb 02, 2022.