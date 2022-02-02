UrduPoint.com

160 More Patients Test Covid-19 Positive In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 11:27 PM

160 more patients test Covid-19 positive in Hyderabad

As many as160 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 32972 in Hyderabad district on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :As many as160 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 32972 in Hyderabad district on Wednesday.

Out of 32972 Covid-19 cases, 29741 have so far been recovered while 630 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 2601, of them 2577 are isolated at homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1981 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 160 cases were reported as positive with 8 % positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 153626 people were received booster doses till Feb 02, 2022.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US deploys 3,000 troops in Ukraine standoff

US deploys 3,000 troops in Ukraine standoff

1 minute ago
 5-hour travel to Manchester belies Nawaz's fresh m ..

5-hour travel to Manchester belies Nawaz's fresh medical report: Farrukh

1 minute ago
 Austrian Chancellor Criticizes EU's Decision to Re ..

Austrian Chancellor Criticizes EU's Decision to Recognize Nuclear Power as Green

1 minute ago
 Russia to Respond to Berlin Banning RT DE - Foreig ..

Russia to Respond to Berlin Banning RT DE - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 US Capital's Football Club Changes Name to 'Washin ..

US Capital's Football Club Changes Name to 'Washington Commanders' - Statement

5 minutes ago
 Minsk Bans Rail Transit of Certain Goods From Lith ..

Minsk Bans Rail Transit of Certain Goods From Lithuania - Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>