160 New Dengue Cases Confirmed
Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed the detection of 160 new dengue cases on Friday, with Rawalpindi being the hardest-hit, reporting 129 cases. Lahore reported nine cases, followed by four in Bahawalpur, three each in Gujranwala and Sargodha and two in Chakwal. Additionally, Sheikhupura, Jehlum, Faisalabad, Sahiwal,Toba Tek Singh, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Jhang, Gujrat and Pakpattan reported one case each.
In the previous week, 885 Dengue cases were recorded, bringing the total number for 2024 to 3,136 so far.
A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department assured the public that hospitals are fully stocked with necessary medicines and treatments to manage the outbreak.
The department has issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry environments to prevent the spread of the virus. Citizens are encouraged to contact the free helpline (1033) for further information, treatment, or complaints. Health officials emphasized the importance of public cooperation and vigilance to control the situation.
