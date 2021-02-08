UrduPoint.com
160 Shops, Cafes, Restaurants Sealed Over SOPs Violation In January

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 10:22 PM

160 shops, cafes, restaurants sealed over SOPs violation in January

As many as 160 shopping malls, cafs, restaurants, hotels, marriage halls and transports have been sealed during January 2021 on charges of violating anti corona SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 160 shopping malls, cafs, restaurants, hotels, marriage halls and transports have been sealed during January 2021 on charges of violating anti corona SOPs.

Assistant commissioners launched crackdown in Faisalabad and got cases registered against 106 people in addition to imposing a fine of Rs.0.8 million.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that 106 shopping malls, 18 restaurants, cafs, hotels and 36 marriage halls were sealed in Faisalabad over SOPs violation.

He said that district administration would ensure strict implementation on anti-corona SOPs.

He urged shopkeepers, marriage halls, restaurants and other business people to follow anti corona SOPs in true spirit by adopting "no mask, no-service" policy.

