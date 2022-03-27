160-vehicles group arrived Parade ground with federal minister Brig (r) Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :A group of more than 160 vehicles led by the Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah reached here at the Parade ground on Sunday from Nankana Sahib, to attend the power show of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to reports, a large number of people from Nankana Sahib have come to attend the public gathering.

He said thousands of people from Nankana Sahib have come here with him as people stand with the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Today's public gathering will be historic," he said.